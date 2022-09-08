This Muscatine company lit the 'Field of Dreams' movie. Now, it's setting the stage for MLB games

Musco Lighting was on a mission to create the ultimate player and fan experience at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — The Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds will face off for a historic game Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Field of Dreams Movie Site in Dyersville. But if it weren't for one Muscatine company, you wouldn't be able to see all of the exciting action go down.

Musco Lighting is the Quad Cities-based company responsible for bringing light to the Field of Dreams, not just the ballpark located in the middle of a cornfield but also the 1989 Academy Award-nominated film.

Ahead of Major League Baseball's first game at the movie site in 2021, the MLB reached out to Musco for help bringing the field up to major-league standards and broadcast quality knowing that it was responsible for lighting the film.

WATCH | Musco Lighting at Field of Dreams:

Lighting the field was no little-league project. According to its website, Musco was on a mission to create the ultimate fan experience when it equipped the Field of Dreams with state-of-the-art LED field lights and color-changing accent lights with ball-tracking technology and the ability to sync to music.

Thanks in part to the work of Musco Lighting, the 2021 game at the Field of Dreams went on to be the most-watched baseball game in the last 16 years!

Following last year's success, both Minor League Baseball, which brought the Quad Cities River Bandits and the Cedar Rapids Kernels to the field Tuesday, Aug. 9, and the MLB signed on for a chance to get a taste of the movie magic.