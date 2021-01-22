'An American icon and a Georgia legend' | Tributes pour in honoring Hank Aaron

Aaron, who was 86 years old, died peacefully in his sleep according to a news release from the Atlanta Braves.

ATLANTA — The baseball world is remembering Henry "Hank" Aaron, a man who broke barriers beyond the time he spent on the field.

Aaron, who was 86 years old, died peacefully in his sleep, according to a news release from the Atlanta Braves.

After the news spread across social media, tributes for the icon started pouring in.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted, calling the news "heartbreaking."

"Hank Aaron was an American icon and a Georgia legend. His career made history, and his influence was felt not only in the world of sports, but far beyond," the governor tweeted. "Please join us in praying for his fans and loved ones as we remember the Hammer’s incredible legacy."

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms released a statement saying, "this is a considerable loss for the entire city of Atlanta"

"While the world knew him as ‘Hammering Hank Aaron’ because of his incredible, record-setting baseball career, he was a cornerstone of our village, graciously and freely joining Mrs. Aaron in giving their presence and resources toward making our city a better place," she said.

The Atlanta City Council said his "stellar play on the field earned him immortality in the hallowed halls of America’s pastime, and his support for the community, especially for education and social freedom and equality, reinforced his amazing impact in Atlanta and throughout the world.”

Former President Jimmy Carter was saddened to learn of Aaron's death, calling him a "dear friend" in a statement.

"One of the greatest baseball players of all time, he has been a personal hero to us. A breaker of records and racial barriers, his remarkable legacy will continue to inspire countless athletes and admirers for generations to come." Carter said.

Others took to social media to share their condolences.

"I can’t imagine what Hank Aaron went through in his lifetime. He had every right to be angry or militant.....but never was," Chipper Jones tweeted. "He spread his grace on everything and every one he came in contact with. Epitome of class and integrity. RIP Henry Aaron!"

I can’t imagine what Hank Aaron went through in his lifetime. He had every right to be angry or militant.....but never was! He spread his grace on everything and every one he came in contact with. Epitome of class and integrity. RIP Henry Aaron! #HammerinHank — Chipper Jones (@RealCJ10) January 22, 2021

Here is a look at other tributes.

A legend on and off the ball field... the best to ever do it... RIP Mr Hank Aaron 🙏🏿 #44 pic.twitter.com/3LH6iB9auV — David Ortiz (@davidortiz) January 22, 2021

America lost an extraordinary soul in @HenryLouisAaron. On the field, he brought power + purpose. In the community, Hank Aaron invested in progress, in people & in dreams. May his wife, Billye, his family and friends find peace in their sorrow, knowing how deeply he was loved. pic.twitter.com/TlFNuG9x0a — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) January 22, 2021

Rest in peace, Hank Aaron.



A baseball legend who transcended the sport. pic.twitter.com/YpQ2C5fZ5H — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) January 22, 2021

Hank Aaron was not only a home run king, but a king of justice. In the face of racism and vitriol, he broke through barriers with grace on his way to becoming one of the greatest baseball players of all-time. We've lost a true trailblazer and American icon.



May he rest in peace. https://t.co/HXD5bqGbnm — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 22, 2021