Kennesaw State announces head coach's departure

KENNESAW, Ga. — After a storybook season, Kennesaw State University men's basketball head coach is closing his chapter with the Owls.

KSU announced Wednesday Amir Abdur-Rahim has accepted the head coaching position at the University of South Florida in Tampa.

Abdur-Rahim led the Owls to clinch the Atlantic Sun Conference championship furthering their Cinderella story to make their first appearance in school history at the NCAA Tournament.

“I want to thank our student-athletes, coaches, staff, Owl Nation and the Kennesaw Community for a historic four years at Kennesaw State,” said Abdur-Rahim in a news release. "These decisions are never easy nor made without a ton of thought and prayer."

Under Abdur-Rahim, KSU finished the year with a 26-9 record marking the first winning season in the school's Division 1 history. Abdur-Rahim helped lead KSU to prominence after a 1-28 record during his first season in the 2019-2020 campaign.

Associate Head Coach Ben Fletcher will serve as the interim head coach while a national search for Abdur-Rahim's replacement beings.