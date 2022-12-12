Hawks' Trae Young slapped with $25K NBA fine | Here's why

The reaction came after he hit a 20-foot jumper with a second left in the game against the Bulls.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young is facing a fine after the team clinched a win against the Chicago Bulls.

Hawks guard Trae Young was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Monday for throwing the game ball into the stands a day earlier following an overtime victory against the Chicago Bulls in Atlanta.

Young hit a 20-foot jumper with 1 second left to give the Hawks a 121-119 lead in the extra period.

Chicago's DeMar DeRozan sank three free throws with 0.5 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Bulls a seemingly safe 122-121 advantage.