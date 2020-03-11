Bert Williams retires as Georgia Military College athletic director

Williams will focus on his health as he battles cancer

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A two-decade tenure as athletic director and football coach comes to an end for Georgia Military College's Bert Williams.

Williams retired, Monday, to focus on his health. He battled cancer and rang the remission bell in May, but his cancer returned. He will have a bone marrow transplant and spend the next year recovering.

Georgia Military College held a retirement ceremony for Williams celebrating his 23 years serving the college. During that time he had a record of 156-58, the most wins in the GMC history. He won a national junior college championship in 2001 and was a three-time coach of the year.

As athletic director he also oversaw the expansion from one sport to nine sports including men's and women's soccer, men's and women's cross country and softball.

He also supervised millions of dollars in facility renovations at GMC.

During the ceremony Williams received proclamations from Georgia state senator Burt Jones and state representative Rick Williams for his career at GMC. GMC Board of Trustee George Hogan named Williams Athletic Director Emeritus for Life. He also received letters from Congressman Jody Hice, U.S. senator Kelly Loeffler and Christopher Price, the CEO of the National Junior College Athletic Association.

Afterwards faculty, staff, students and athletes lined the sidewalk through GMC's campus for a "Dawg Walk" clapping for Williams and his family through the college's campus gates.

"I'm extremely touched. by everybody that came out here to wish me the best. Thanks and all. I can't tell you how much I appreciate them being out here. Our student athletes and just really all the different parts of the GMC community were out here and very special," Williams said.