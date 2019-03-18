Looking at Henderson field from the outside, you can see poles beginning to age.

Clay Murphey, Bibb county's SPLOST project manager, says the county's using $3.8 million in funds for capital improvements for the complex.

Murphey says they've already spent $1.7 million, less than half of that money, for LED lighting and new fencing.

Now, he's asking Bibb county commissioners to spend $516,000 for new turf and storm water drainage.

The rest of the plans include new bleachers, concession stands, a ticketing booth, and bathrooms.

In the plans are two separate entrances, so the teams don't clash before the game even starts

A lot of it won't be visible to fans -- but you'll notice the lights and you'll notice the new bathrooms.

"A lot of the improvements we needed to do because the stuff we had was not functioning like it was supposed to or had gotten really old," said Murphey.

He says they're scheduling improvements around football season, but if approved, the field improvements should be ready by April.

