Bibb County Schools holding 'Braves Day' Wednesday in support of the team's World Series trip

Everyone is encouraged to combine Braves clothing and Red Ribbon Week wear, which is also this week.

MACON, Ga. — It's safe to say many Georgians are excited about the Atlanta Braves advancing to the World Series and the opportunity to take home the championship title, and the Bibb County School District is no exception.

According to a post on the district's Facebook page, they will hold a "Braves Day" Wednesday, which coincides with game 2 of the series.

Bibb Schools is encouraging everyone to wear their Braves gear.

Students and staff will still need to meet dress code, but a "special exception" will be made for hats.