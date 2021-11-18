According to the Bibb County School District, Kevin Grooms was named to the position Thursday night at the board's called meeting.

MACON, Ga. — Editor's note: Video is from coverage of Kevin Grooms being honored as Athletic Director of the Year back in May.

Bibb County Schools has named their new Director of Athletics for the district.

The district says Grooms is a Certified Athletic Administrator (CAA) and has received numerous Coach of the Year awards during his time with the Raiders. He has also been named the 2021 Class AA Athletic Director of the Year, 2020-2021 Region 3-AA Athletic Director of the Year, 2018-2019 Region 3-AA Coach of the Year and 2018-2019 Middle Georgia Coach of the Year.