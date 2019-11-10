MACON, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates.
Here are your high school football scores for October 11.
Bainbridge
Veterans
------------
Jackson
Westside
------------
Dublin
Dodge Co.
------------
Upson-Lee
Mary Persons
------------
Washington Co.
Bleckley Co.
------------
Stratford
Tattnall
------------
Harris Co.
Warner Robins
------------
Houston Co.
Valdosta
------------
Northside
Coffee
------------
Crawford Co.
Macon Co.
------------
Hawkinsville
Dooly Co.
------------
Jones Co.
Dutchtown
------------
Mt. de Sales
Twiggs Co.
------------
John Milledge
Bulloch
------------
FPD
Wilkinson Co.
------------
ARC
Baldwin
------------
Glascock
ACE
------------
Northeast- 28
Southwest- 22
------------
West Laurens
Spalding
------------
Robert Toombs
Brentwood
------------
Rutland
Pike Co.
------------
Central - 41
Kendrick - 12
------------
Dominion Christian
Windsor
------------
Frederica
Westfield
------------
Fitzgerald
Berrien Co.
------------
Columbus
Americus-Sumter
------------
Bacon Co.
Swainsboro
------------
Vidalia
Jeff Davis
------------
Jenkins Co.
Johnson Co.
------------
Wheeler Co.
Montgomery Co.
------------
Taylor Co.
Schley Co.
------------
GMC
Warren Co.
------------
Greene Co.
Hancock-Central
------------
Bryan Co. - 0
Toombs Co. - 62
------------
Lamar Co. - 7
Callaway - 46
------------
