MACON, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates.

Here are your high school football scores for October 11.

Bainbridge

Veterans

------------

Jackson

Westside

------------

Dublin

Dodge Co.

------------

Upson-Lee

Mary Persons

------------

Washington Co.

Bleckley Co.

------------

Stratford

Tattnall

------------

Harris Co.

Warner Robins

------------

Houston Co.

Valdosta

------------

Northside

Coffee

------------

Crawford Co.

Macon Co.

------------

Hawkinsville

Dooly Co.

------------

Jones Co.

Dutchtown

------------

Mt. de Sales

Twiggs Co.

------------

John Milledge

Bulloch

------------

FPD

Wilkinson Co.

------------

ARC

Baldwin

------------

Glascock

ACE

------------

Northeast- 28

Southwest- 22

------------

West Laurens

Spalding

------------

Robert Toombs

Brentwood

------------

Rutland

Pike Co.

------------

Central - 41

Kendrick - 12

------------

Dominion Christian

Windsor

------------

Frederica

Westfield

------------

Fitzgerald

Berrien Co.

------------

Columbus

Americus-Sumter

------------

Bacon Co.

Swainsboro

------------

Vidalia

Jeff Davis

------------

Jenkins Co.

Johnson Co.

------------

Wheeler Co.

Montgomery Co.

------------

Taylor Co.

Schley Co.

------------

GMC

Warren Co.

------------

Greene Co.

Hancock-Central

------------

Bryan Co. - 0

Toombs Co. - 62

------------

Lamar Co. - 7

Callaway - 46

------------

