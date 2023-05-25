Bleckley County senior has a stat sheet full of accolades on the trails and track

BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Luke Churchwell is a senior at Bleckley County High School. The Royals standout runner has a stat sheet that is full of accolades to represent a successful career on the trails and on the track.



“It's been a big part of my life and helped me to get to the next level in my career”, says Churchwell.



Luke started off the school year taking home the win at the State Cross Country track meet with a school record best of 15 minutes and 26 seconds in a 5K. He then closed the door with the Royals during track and field season, where he took home the hat trick of state titles for class A division one, in the 800m, 1600m, and 3200m. Not a bad way to finish with the purple and gold.



The graduating senior credits his coach Shelly Cranford as being an amazing mentor and motivation to bring out his best. In fact, Luke decided to follow in Cranford's footsteps by signing to compete at the University of Georgia. Something Luke is looking forward to in the next chapter of his life.



“I can't thank my coach enough for believing in me”, Churchwell explains. “I've trusted in him my whole career. He's built a great program and some of our other sports, we have a great school system and a lot of support from the community.”