Bowden Golf Course offering PGA Junior Golf League competition

Bowden Golf Course in Macon is now offering PGA Jr. League competition for elementary and middle school students. No prior experience on the greens is necessary. The season runs from June 27th to September 12th with practices held on Monday afternoons. Competitions are held on Friday’s and Saturday’s. Through scholarships provided by the PGA, the cost is totally free, which PGA pro Jack Dean says is often the main factor that prevents students from getting involved in the game.



“I don't want that to be a deterrent. I want to get rid of all excuses,” Dean said. “We're going to provide equipment, the instruction is going to be free. We're going to run the PGA junior league format. It's little league baseball applied to golf.”

