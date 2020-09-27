Braves face Reds in playoffs; Red Sox win Roenicke finale

ATLANTA (AP) - Jackie Bradley Jr. homered and made a leaping catch as the last-place Boston Red Sox won their final game under manager Ron Roenicke, beating the playoff-bound Atlanta Braves 9-1. The NL East champion Braves wound up as the No. 2 seed and will face Cincinnati in a best-of-three playoff series starting Wednesday. All games will be played in Atlanta. Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was scratched with left wrist irritation and right-handed reliever Chris Martin exited with right groin discomfort. The Red Sox announced before the final regular-season game that Roenicke will not return as manager next season.