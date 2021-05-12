Georgia football to face Michigan in 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal

This is the second appearance Georgia will make in the College Football Playoff.

MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs are heading back to the College Football Playoff.

Not even 24 hours after the Bulldogs’ stunning loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship, Kirby Smart’s team will play on, facing Michigan on New Year's Eve in the 2021 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati and Alabama will face off in the 2021 Cotton Bowl.

When the Dawgs next take the field at the end of December, they’ll do it with a massive chip on their shoulders.

Despite one of the most dominant regular seasons of all time, Kirby Smart yet again came up short against Nick Saban, as Alabama captured its second straight SEC Championship title with a 41-24 win. Alabama quarterback and game MVP Bryce Young had an electric performance in the comeback, throwing for 421 yards and three touchdowns. The Bulldogs defense surrendered 536 yards of total offense that night.

With the win, the Crimson Tide is a perfect 3-0 all-time against Georgia in the SEC Championship. Two of those have now come under Kirby Smart.

While the pain of Georgia’s first loss will undoubtedly sting for a while, the Dawgs will still compete for a spot in the 2021 National Championship.

Over the next month, 13WMAZ will continue to preview the Dawgs second all-time appearance in the College Football Playoff.