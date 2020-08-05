MACON, Ga. — Just two years removed from college, Brian Breland’s coaching resume is pretty impressive.

While as a student attending Valdosta State, he coached for three years at GISA powerhouse Valwood helping lead them to a state title in 2017.

Fast forward to post college graduation, he finished up his first year at Fullington Academy before the head coaching job became available.

“I didn’t know if I really wanted it starting out, but my players called a meeting. They said, We want you to apply for the job.' So I did and interviewed. Didn’t think much of it," Breland said.

Fullington offered Breland the position and he accepted as one of the youngest head football coaches in Central Georgia.

Breland was born Feb. 20, 1996. He is 24-years-old.

He is a prep graduate of Perry High School's class of 2014, playing long snapper and defensive end for the Panthers.

With nearly 5 years coaching already under his belt, he’s no stranger to the game.

“I know I’m young and that’s a good thing in itself,” Breland said. "Coaching is starting to trend to younger coaches which is really cool and the relationships I can build with kids because of my age is a little different. I kind of come from the same generation as these kids, so they get where I’m coming from. They really buy in and listen to what I’m saying.”

Fullington is a member of Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools formerly known as the GICAA.

Fullington is coming off a 1-11 season with fewer players than the norm, but Breland has helped bring Trojans football back to respectability.

“I’m just looking forward to that first Friday night when those lights are on and kickoff is about to happen," Breland said. "I kind of wanna take that in and enjoy the moment, sit back, and know how grateful and blessed I am."

If everything goes according to plan, Breland will compete for his first win August 28 when Flint River Academy comes to town for the season opener.

"These kids are hungry. They’ve only won 7 games over the past three years, I believe, for this senior class. I’m really looking forward to seeing them take leadership and try to change the culture of what football has been at Fullington. It’s going to be a project but I’m looking forward to it,” Breland said.

