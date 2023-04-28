'I love Pittsburgh' | Broderick Jones reflects on getting drafted by Steelers

Jones' mom says his heart is just as big as his stature, and she hopes he can be an example for boys in metro Atlanta of what you can do with a strong work ethic.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITHONIA, Ga. — Star Georgia Bulldogs left tackle and Lithonia native Broderick Jones fulfilled a lifelong dream. He's heading to the Pittsburgh Steelers as the 14th overall pick in the NFL draft.

It all started with a phone call to an eager Jones. Then the anticipation and emotion filled a packed room for his draft party.

“I talked to Coach Tomlin. He’s really excited, and I’m really excited," Jones said.

BREAKING: @GeorgiaFootball left tackle is drafted 14th in the 1st round of the @NFL draft to the @steelers. pic.twitter.com/EcJwqdrAkH — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) April 28, 2023

“It's not too many like me from this area, so just being able to make it to this point in life, to be able to go to college, to be able to declare for the draft, and for today, I'm at a loss for words," Jones said.

Jones' mom says his heart is just as big as his stature, and she hopes he can be an example to young boys in metro Atlanta of what you can do with a strong work ethic and focus.

“He's a gentle giant," Tawanna Jones said. "Work hard, keep your head up, listen, stay out of trouble, and put God first. Anything is possible. Everything is possible. The sky's the limit.”

Tawanna said she always knew her some would go far, and he had dual skills as a talented football and basketball player. In fact, his great-grandmother predicted the "gentle giant" would play in the NFL.

"His great-grandmother always told him you're going to be a professional football player. I'm just upset that the Lord took her before she could see, but I know she's watching down, along with his father," Tawanna said.

Jones' dad died when he was five years old. His mom raised four kids as a single mother.

“He always has my back, and anything I ask him for, he gives it to me," Tawanna said.

“I plan on doing something big for her just because of all her sacrifices and everything she's done for me and the family," Jones said. "I just want to show my appreciation and my love for her."

Jones can't wait to have his mom cheering him on as he hits the field as a pro football player.

“I love Pittsburgh. I love the coach. I love the scenery. I love the vibe I get there, everything about Pittsburgh," Jones said. "I'm just ready to get there and get to work."