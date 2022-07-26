State's top football recruit announces college decision

11Alive will stream the announcement by Mill Creek High School star Caleb Downs on Wednesday.

HOSCHTON, Ga. — A #Team11 star has decided his football future.

Caleb Downs, a rising senior from Mill Creek High School, announced that he would be attending Alabama.

Downs, a 6-foot-0, 183-pound safety, had more than 30 offers, including Georgia, Georgia Tech, Ohio State and Notre Dame.

Rivals.com lists him as the 22nd ranked player in the nation, and the top player in Georgia for the Class of 2023. Other recruiting services, including ESPN, have also listed him as the top recruit in the Peach State.

You can watch a replay of the announcement here:

Original story:

In a tweet announcing his commitment ceremony, Downs included hashtags for several schools he's considering. The list includes some of the biggest programs in the country, such as Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, LSU, North Carolina, Florida State, Notre Dame and Florida.

Alabama has been considered a strong favorite to land Downs by several of the more prominent recruit tracking services.

In recent days, Downs also retweeted several posts from Ohio State fans as well as one from another top recruit, Brandon Inniss of American Heritage High School in Florida, who has already committed to the Buckeyes.

"2 more days… @caleb_downs2 come home!!" Inniss wrote.

In one of Downs' retweets from an Ohio State fan, the fan wrote: "100% to Alabama lol.. ??? Um idk about that they may be the favorite but he ain't 100% lock to Bama lol."