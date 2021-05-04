ATLANTA (AP) - Clint Capela had 24 points and 18 rebounds, Danilo Gallinari scored 25 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Golden State Warriors 117-111 for their third straight win. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green returned after injuries forced both to miss an embarrassing blowout against Toronto on Friday. The Warriors were a different team, but they still couldn’t close out the Hawks. Curry, returning from a tailbone injury, had 37 points as the Warriors lost their third straight and seventh in the last eight games.
Capela, Gallinari pace Hawks to third straight victory
Both Clint Capela and Danilo Gallinari finished with double-doubles