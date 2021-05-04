Capela, Gallinari pace Hawks to third straight victory

ATLANTA (AP) - Clint Capela had 24 points and 18 rebounds, Danilo Gallinari scored 25 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Golden State Warriors 117-111 for their third straight win. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green returned after injuries forced both to miss an embarrassing blowout against Toronto on Friday. The Warriors were a different team, but they still couldn’t close out the Hawks. Curry, returning from a tailbone injury, had 37 points as the Warriors lost their third straight and seventh in the last eight games.