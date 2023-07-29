13WMAZ reporter nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year

Cecily joined the 13WMAZ team in July 2023 after a successful career with the University of Georgia's soccer program. We're rooting for her!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — You may know that Cecily Stoute is one of the newest members of the 13WMAZ news team.

But before she began her career in journalism, Cecily had an incredibly successful career as a member of the University of Georgia's soccer program, and now, she has been nominated by UGA for the NCAA's Woman of the Year award.

The award aims to honor the academic achievements, athletic excellence, community service and leadership of graduating female college athletes.

Along with UGA swimmer Callie Dickinson, Cecily was one of 619 national nominees.

The finalists for the award will be announced in September, and the winners will then be announced at January's NCAA Convention in Phoenix, Arizona.

13WMAZ wishes Cecily the best of luck as she contends for this prestigious honor!