Central Georgia football players survive NFL roster cuts

NFL teams were required to trim their 80 man rosters to 53 before the season.

Saturday was a day of nerves around the NFL as teams were required to cut their 80-man training camp rosters to 53 players to begin the 2020 season. Now that final cuts have been made several Central Georgians can now officially call themselves NFL players.

Former Houston County Bear and three-year starting quarterback for the Georgia Bulldogs, Jake Fromm, is now a Buffalo Bill. Fromm was drafted in the fifth round, 167th overall, and will play backup to starter Josh Allen.

Harrison Bryant, the 2019 John Mackey Award winner, is now a Cleveland Brown. Bryant was drafted 115th overall in the fourth round and joins the NFL ranks by way of John Milledge Academy and Florida Atlantic University. He's one of five tight ends on the Browns roster including former Atlanta Falcon Austin Hooper and David Njoku.

Fifth round draft pick Quintez Cephus is now officially a Detroit Lion. Cephus was drafted 166th overall and has the benefit of learning behind a veteran receiving core of Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr and Danny Amendola.