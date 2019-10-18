MACON, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates.

Hatcher family legacy runs through Mount de Sales

At Mount de Sales Academy, the Hatcher family has been playing sports here for decades. Head coach Keith Hatcher talks about his family's legacy.

Mount de Sales softball coach Katherine Smith talks team progress

Mount de Sales softball coach Katherine Smith discusses her team's progress in the Elite 8.

Here are your high school football scores for October 18.

Tattnall

Mt. de Sales

----------------

Thomas Co. Central

Warner Robins

----------------

Thomson

Baldwin

----------------

FPD

Stratford

----------------

Perry

Howard

----------------

Rutland

Peach Co.

----------------

Southwest

Dublin

----------------

Bleckley Co.

East Laurens

----------------

Dodge Co.

Washington Co.

----------------

Northside

Lee Co.

----------------

Veterans

Harris Co.

----------------

Hawkinsville

Taylor Co.

----------------

Schley Co.

Macon Co.

----------------

ACE

Johnson Co

----------------

Dooly Co.

Crawford Co.

----------------

CFCA

Skipstone

---------------

Westfield

Bethlehem Christian

----------------

Aquinas

Hancock-Central

----------------

Washington-Wilkes

MC

----------------

Community Christian

John Milledge

----------------

Pike Co.

Central

----------------

Wilkinson Co.

Twiggs Co.

----------------

Brentwood

Monsignor Donovan

----------------

Charlton Co.

Wilcox Co.

----------------

Crisp Co.

Monroe

----------------

Kendrick

Jackson

----------------

Thomasville

Fitzgerald

----------------

Swainsboro

Bryan Co.

----------------

Vidalia

Toombs Co.

----------------

Telfair Co.

Atkinson Co.

----------------

Oglethorpe Co.

Monticello

----------------

Putnam Co.

Social Circle

----------------

Jenkins Co.

Montgomery Co.

----------------

Wheeler Co.

ECI

----------------

Frederica

Trinity, Dublin

----------------

Windsor

Strong Rock

----------------

