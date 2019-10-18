MACON, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates.
Here are your high school football scores for October 18.
Tattnall
Mt. de Sales
----------------
Thomas Co. Central
Warner Robins
----------------
Thomson
Baldwin
----------------
FPD
Stratford
----------------
Perry
Howard
----------------
Rutland
Peach Co.
----------------
Southwest
Dublin
----------------
Bleckley Co.
East Laurens
----------------
Dodge Co.
Washington Co.
----------------
Northside
Lee Co.
----------------
Veterans
Harris Co.
----------------
Hawkinsville
Taylor Co.
----------------
Schley Co.
Macon Co.
----------------
ACE
Johnson Co
----------------
Dooly Co.
Crawford Co.
----------------
CFCA
Skipstone
---------------
Westfield
Bethlehem Christian
----------------
Aquinas
Hancock-Central
----------------
Washington-Wilkes
MC
----------------
Community Christian
John Milledge
----------------
Pike Co.
Central
----------------
Wilkinson Co.
Twiggs Co.
----------------
Brentwood
Monsignor Donovan
----------------
Charlton Co.
Wilcox Co.
----------------
Crisp Co.
Monroe
----------------
Kendrick
Jackson
----------------
Thomasville
Fitzgerald
----------------
Swainsboro
Bryan Co.
----------------
Vidalia
Toombs Co.
----------------
Telfair Co.
Atkinson Co.
----------------
Oglethorpe Co.
Monticello
----------------
Putnam Co.
Social Circle
----------------
Jenkins Co.
Montgomery Co.
----------------
Wheeler Co.
ECI
----------------
Frederica
Trinity, Dublin
----------------
Windsor
Strong Rock
----------------
