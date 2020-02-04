FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Central Georgia football standout, Rico Cody, lost his battle with colon cancer.

In 1997, Cody graduated from Northside High School in Warner Robins after a stellar career playing for the Eagles as a defensive back.

Cody was awarded a scholarship to continue his career as a student-athlete at Fort Valley State University upon graduation.

As a Wildcat, Cody was recognized as a first team all-SIAC cornerback in 1999.

During his battle with cancer over the past few years, Rico developed a following with his “Wear Blue for Rico” campaign and hashtag #IronSharpensIron.

Cody leaves behind his wife, Shae, and two boys, Braeden and Jacob. He celebrated his 41st birthday in Feb.

