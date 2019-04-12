MACON, Ga. — Here are your Central Georgia high school basketball highlights for December 3.

GHSA Boys Basketball Scores

Northeast 56

Bleckley Co 53

------------

Rutland 70

Jackson 50

------------

Mary Persons 79

Spalding 74

------------

FPD 61

Lamar Co 44

------------

Westside 77

Southwest 51

------------

MDS 74

Strong Rock 27

------------

Peach Co 62

Central 73

------------

Stratford 46

G. Walton 37

------------

Howard 77

Upson Lee 78

------------

HoCo 47

Veterans 50

------------

JMA 40

Brentwood 31

------------

Jones Co 46

Dutchtown 64

------------

Dublin 61

East Laurens 39

------------

David Emanuel 49

Twiggs Academy 61

GHSA Girls Basketball Scores

Howard 18

Upson Lee 59

------------

HoCo 47

Veterans 56

------------

Northeast 58

Bleckley Co 49

------------

Stratford 54

G. Walton 29

------------

Central 56

Peach Co 35

------------

Westside 25

Southwest 58

------------

Schley Co 41

Taylor Co 29

------------

Montgomery 58

Treutlen Co 55

------------

Hancock Academy 41

Briarwood 70

------------

David Emanuel 60

Twiggs Academy 46

------------

