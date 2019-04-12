MACON, Ga. — Here are your Central Georgia high school basketball highlights for December 3.
GHSA Boys Basketball Scores
Northeast 56
Bleckley Co 53
------------
Rutland 70
Jackson 50
------------
Mary Persons 79
Spalding 74
------------
FPD 61
Lamar Co 44
------------
Westside 77
Southwest 51
------------
MDS 74
Strong Rock 27
------------
Peach Co 62
Central 73
------------
Stratford 46
G. Walton 37
------------
Howard 77
Upson Lee 78
------------
HoCo 47
Veterans 50
------------
JMA 40
Brentwood 31
------------
Jones Co 46
Dutchtown 64
------------
Dublin 61
East Laurens 39
------------
David Emanuel 49
Twiggs Academy 61
GHSA Girls Basketball Scores
Howard 18
Upson Lee 59
------------
HoCo 47
Veterans 56
------------
Northeast 58
Bleckley Co 49
------------
Stratford 54
G. Walton 29
------------
Central 56
Peach Co 35
------------
Westside 25
Southwest 58
------------
Schley Co 41
Taylor Co 29
------------
Montgomery 58
Treutlen Co 55
------------
Hancock Academy 41
Briarwood 70
------------
David Emanuel 60
Twiggs Academy 46
------------
