Here are your Central Georgia high school basketball highlights for December 3.

GHSA Boys Basketball Scores

Northeast    56

Bleckley Co    53

------------

Rutland        70

Jackson        50

------------

Mary Persons    79    

Spalding    74

------------

FPD        61

Lamar Co    44

------------

Westside    77

Southwest    51

------------

MDS        74

Strong Rock    27

------------

Peach Co    62

Central        73

------------

Stratford    46

G. Walton    37

------------

Howard        77    

Upson Lee    78

------------

HoCo        47

Veterans     50

------------

JMA        40    

Brentwood    31

------------

Jones Co    46

Dutchtown    64

------------

Dublin         61

East Laurens    39

------------

David Emanuel     49

Twiggs Academy     61

GHSA Girls Basketball Scores

Howard        18

Upson Lee    59

------------

HoCo        47

Veterans    56

------------

Northeast    58    

Bleckley Co    49

------------

Stratford    54

G. Walton    29

------------

Central        56

Peach Co    35

------------

Westside    25

Southwest    58

------------

Schley Co    41

Taylor Co    29

------------

Montgomery    58    

Treutlen Co    55

------------

Hancock Academy 41

Briarwood    70

------------

David Emanuel    60

Twiggs Academy    46

------------

