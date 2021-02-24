Central Georgia high school basketball scores (February 23)

MACON, Ga. — BOYS
Peach 88 vs SE Bulloch 43
---------
Houston Co 44 vs North Atlanta 52
---------
Upson-Lee 52 vs Windsor Forrest 58
---------
Trinity Christian 54 vs Mount de Sales 30
---------
Warner Robins 57 vs Locust Grove 59
---------
Drew Charter 76 vs Crawford 49
---------
Baldwin 64 vs Bainbridge 50
---------
GIRLS
Warner Robins 49 vs Jones 34
---------
Westside 46 vs Monroe 43
---------
West Laurens 43 vs Cairo 55
---------
Wilkinson Co 21 vs Trion 62
---------
GMC 54 vs Bowdon 52
---------
Westfield 53 vs St Andrews 31
---------
John Milledge 52 vs Pinewood 15
---------
Armuchee 57 vs ACE 35
---------
Hancock Central 34 vs Mt. Zion 62
---------
Commerce 48 vs Taylor Co 46
---------
Gatewood 56 vs Cottage 14
---------
Swainsboro 51 vs Lamar County 48
---------