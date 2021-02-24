x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Sports

Central Georgia high school basketball scores (February 23)

Here are your Central Georgia high school basketball scores for February 23

MACON, Ga. — BOYS

Peach 88 vs SE Bulloch 43

---------

Houston Co  44  vs North Atlanta 52

---------

Upson-Lee 52 vs Windsor Forrest 58

---------

Trinity Christian 54 vs Mount de Sales 30

---------

Warner Robins 57 vs Locust Grove 59

---------

Drew Charter 76 vs Crawford  49

---------

Baldwin 64 vs Bainbridge 50

---------

GIRLS

Warner Robins 49 vs Jones 34

---------

Westside  46 vs Monroe  43

---------

West Laurens 43 vs Cairo 55

---------

Wilkinson Co 21 vs Trion 62

---------

GMC 54 vs Bowdon 52

---------

Westfield  53 vs St Andrews  31

---------

John Milledge 52  vs Pinewood  15

---------

Armuchee  57 vs ACE  35

---------

Hancock Central  34 vs Mt. Zion 62

---------

Commerce 48 vs Taylor Co 46

---------

Gatewood  56  vs Cottage 14

---------

Swainsboro 51 vs Lamar County 48

---------

    

Related Articles

 