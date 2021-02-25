MACON, Ga. — BOYS
Jeff Davis 32
Washington County 62
------------------------
Dominion Christian 31
John Milledge 62
------------------------
Windsor Academy 69
Gatewood 86
------------------------
Piedmont Academy 90
FPCA 33
------------------------
Swainsboro 65
Bleckley County 36
------------------------
Woodville-Tompkins 66
Northeast 56
------------------------
Union Grove 54
Veterans 64
------------------------
Westover 66
Westside 62
------------------------
Brentwood 75
Westwood 48
------------------------
Fulton Leadership Academy 52
Hancock Central 73
------------------------
Social Circle 55
Taylor County 52
------------------------
Stratford 79
Brookstone 38
------------------------
Northside (WR) 50
Westlake 66
------------------------
Perry 35
Doughtery County 70
------------------------
Quitman 39
Dublin 71
------------------------
Holy Spirit Prep 52
Westfield 34
------------------------
Johnson-Savannah 67
Crisp County 50
------------------------
Putnam Co 56
Thomasville 71
------------------------
GIRLS
Northside (WR) 30
Westlake 85
------------------------
Langston Hughes 45
Houston Co 30
------------------------
Seminole Co 23
Dublin 63
------------------------
Wilcox Co 45
Pelham 50
------------------------