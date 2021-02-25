x
Central Georgia high school basketball scores (February 24)

Here are your Central Georgia high school basketball scores for February 24

MACON, Ga. — BOYS

Jeff Davis  32

Washington County  62

------------------------

Dominion Christian  31

John Milledge 62

------------------------

Windsor Academy  69

Gatewood  86

------------------------

Piedmont Academy  90

FPCA  33

------------------------

Swainsboro  65

Bleckley County 36

------------------------

Woodville-Tompkins  66

Northeast  56

------------------------

Union Grove  54

Veterans  64

------------------------

Westover  66

Westside  62

------------------------

Brentwood  75

Westwood  48

------------------------

Fulton Leadership Academy  52

Hancock Central   73

------------------------

Social Circle  55

Taylor County  52

------------------------

Stratford  79

Brookstone  38

------------------------

Northside (WR)  50

Westlake  66

------------------------

Perry 35

Doughtery County  70

------------------------

Quitman  39

Dublin 71

------------------------

Holy Spirit Prep 52

Westfield 34

------------------------

Johnson-Savannah 67

Crisp County 50

------------------------

Putnam Co  56

Thomasville 71

------------------------

GIRLS

Northside (WR)  30

Westlake  85

------------------------

Langston Hughes 45

Houston Co  30

------------------------

Seminole Co  23

Dublin  63

------------------------

Wilcox  Co  45

Pelham  50

------------------------

    

