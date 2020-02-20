MACON, Ga. — GHSA State Tournament Basketball scores for Wednesday, February 19
Boys:
Tri-Cities 79
Houston Co. 67
-----------
St. Francis 96
FPD 57
-----------
Girls:
Johns Creek 65
Houston Co. 55
-----------
Ringgold 64
Rutland 40
-----------
Southwest 62
Bremen 36
-----------
GMC 47
Lake Oconee 43
-----------
Central-Talbotton 69
Dooly Co. 33
-----------
Clinch Co. 65
Telfair Co. 52
-----------
Wheeler Co. 59
Elite Scholars 42
-----------
Stratford 44
Savannah Country Day 24
-----------
