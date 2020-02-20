MACON, Ga. — GHSA State Tournament Basketball scores for Wednesday, February 19

Boys:

Tri-Cities 79

Houston Co. 67

-----------

St. Francis 96

FPD 57

-----------

Girls:

Johns Creek 65

Houston Co. 55

-----------

Ringgold 64

Rutland 40

-----------

Southwest 62

Bremen 36

-----------

GMC 47

Lake Oconee 43

-----------

Central-Talbotton 69

Dooly Co. 33

-----------

Clinch Co. 65

Telfair Co. 52

-----------

Wheeler Co. 59

Elite Scholars 42

-----------

Stratford 44

Savannah Country Day 24

-----------

