WHEELER COUNTY, Ga. — The Wheeler County Lady Bulldogs finished the 2019-2020 season with a record of 31 wins and 1 loss after a 60-55 win over Central-Talbotton in the Class A Public State finals Wednesday night at the Macon Coliseum.

In the nightcap, the Class A Public boys duel did not disappoint. In front of a packed crowd, Hancock Central avenged their 2019 loss to Treutlen County in the Elite 8 playoffs by defeating the Vikings 61-58 in overtime to become the 2019-2020 Class A Public boys state champions.

