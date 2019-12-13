ATLANTA — The Dublin High School Fighting Irish wrapped up a great season with a 42-32 win in the GHSA AA State Football Championship game.

The Irish outscored Brooks County on a cold, rainy day at Georgia State’s Stadium Friday afternoon.

Dublin trailed 14-9 at halftime, but used a punishing rushing attack to put 33 points on the scoreboard in the third and fourth quarters. Dublin rushed for 437 yards in the game, led by senior Jaques Evans with 185 yards and one touchdown. Zion Kemp and Markelle Mitchell each scored two touchdowns for the Irish. Marcus Adams also added a rushing touchdown for the Irish.

Dublin did not attempt a pass in the game.

Avery Braxton

The win capped a 14-1 season for Roger Holmes and company and gave Dublin its first state title since 2006.

RELATED: Local teams prepare for a wet day of championship football in Atlanta

RELATED: Athlete of the Week: JaQues Evans

RELATED: Dublin rallies around Fighting Irish ahead of state championship game

RELATED: Dublin Fighting Irish searching for 5th state championship

RELATED: Dublin's 'Gridiron Grillers' take talents off the football field and into the kitchen

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.