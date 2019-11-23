MACON, Ga. — Here are your highlights from Football Friday Night.

Calhoun vs. Peach

Rome vs. Warner Robins

Cedar Shoals vs. Jones County

Fan of the Week

North Oconee vs. West Laurens

Hebron vs. Mount de Sales

Madison County vs. Mary Persons

Bremen vs. Dublin

Terrell Academy vs. Brentwood

Play of the Week

Ribrocker

