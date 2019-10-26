MACON, Ga. — Here are your highlights from Football Friday Night on October 25.

Coffee County vs. Houston County

Mount de Sales vs. First Presbyterian Day School

Peach County vs. Central

Fan of the Week

West Laurens vs. Mary Persons

Washington County vs. Southwest

Dublin vs. Northeast

CFCA vs. Tattnall

Spalding vs. Perry

Westminster vs. Windsor

Play of the Week

Ribrocker

PHOTOS: Football Friday Night (Week 10)

RELATED: WEEK 10: #Tailgate13 high school football updates and scores

RELATED: 'We're what everybody comes to see:' Central High's Sugarbear Band starts early in the year

RELATED: Athlete of the Week: Wes Allen

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.