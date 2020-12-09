x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Sports

WEEK 2: Football Friday Night 2020 highlights

Here are your highlights from Football Friday Night.

MACON, Ga. — Here are your highlights from Football Friday Night for September 11

Northside vs. Peach

Archer vs. Warner Robins

George Walton vs. Stratford

Fan of the Week

Dublin vs. Dodge

West Laurens vs. Veterans

Harris vs. Perry

Play of the Week 1

Play of the Week 2

Ribrocker

Band highlight

   

Related Articles