MACON, Ga. — The second season for many Central Georgia high school football teams kicks off this Friday as the first round of the playoffs gets underway.

The Warner Robins Demons and Peach County Trojans will both look to return to the state finals after losing close games in last year’s championship games. The Dublin Irish, West Laurens Raiders, and Jones County Greyhounds all rolled through the regular season with 9-1 records and hope to make a deep run in the playoffs.

Here is a list of the Central Georgia teams in action this Friday night. You can tune in Friday night at 11:35 p.m. for highlights and scores on Football Friday Night.

GHSA:

6A:

Houston County at Evans

5A:

Jonesboro at Warner Robins

Riverdale at Veterans

South Effingham at Jones County

4A:

Luella at West Laurens

Hampton at Perry

Mary Persons at Eastside

Upson-Lee at Woodward Academy

Baldwin at Cairo

3A:

Brantley County at Peach County

Westside at Appling County

Central at Pierce County

2A:

Early County at Dublin

Fitzgerald at Bleckley County

Dodge County at Thomasville

Washington County at Brooks County

A Private:

FPD at Wesleyan

Stratford at Prince Avenue

A Public:

Taylor County at Manchester

Schley County at Claxton

Seminole County at Wilcox County

Macon County at Turner County

Putnam County at Hapeville

GISA AAA:

Westfield at Loganville Christian

GISA 8 Man:

Dominion Christian at Windsor

