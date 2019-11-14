MACON, Ga. — The second season for many Central Georgia high school football teams kicks off this Friday as the first round of the playoffs gets underway.
The Warner Robins Demons and Peach County Trojans will both look to return to the state finals after losing close games in last year’s championship games. The Dublin Irish, West Laurens Raiders, and Jones County Greyhounds all rolled through the regular season with 9-1 records and hope to make a deep run in the playoffs.
Here is a list of the Central Georgia teams in action this Friday night. You can tune in Friday night at 11:35 p.m. for highlights and scores on Football Friday Night.
GHSA:
6A:
Houston County at Evans
5A:
Jonesboro at Warner Robins
Riverdale at Veterans
South Effingham at Jones County
4A:
Luella at West Laurens
Hampton at Perry
Mary Persons at Eastside
Upson-Lee at Woodward Academy
Baldwin at Cairo
3A:
Brantley County at Peach County
Westside at Appling County
Central at Pierce County
2A:
Early County at Dublin
Fitzgerald at Bleckley County
Dodge County at Thomasville
Washington County at Brooks County
A Private:
FPD at Wesleyan
Stratford at Prince Avenue
A Public:
Taylor County at Manchester
Schley County at Claxton
Seminole County at Wilcox County
Macon County at Turner County
Putnam County at Hapeville
GISA AAA:
Westfield at Loganville Christian
GISA 8 Man:
Dominion Christian at Windsor
