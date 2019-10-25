MACON, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates.

'We're what everybody comes to see:' Central High's Sugarbear Band starts early in the year

It takes more than the football team, the cheerleaders and the fans to make for a good Football Friday Night experience.

Athlete of the Week: Wes Allen

Marvin James introduces us to Tattnall's Wes Allen, our Athlete of the Week.

Prep Talk: Southwest's Malique Frazier

Avery Braxton chats with Southwest High School Quarterback Malique Frazier in this week's edition of Prep Talk.

Here are your high school football scores for October 25.

Coffee

Houston Co.

------------

Mt. de Sales

FPD

------------

Peach Co.

Central

------------

West Laurens

Mary Persons

------------

Washington Co.

Southwest

------------

Dublin

Northeast

------------

Warner Robins

Bainbridge

------------

Jones Co.

Eagles Landing

------------

Westside

Kendrick

------------

Baldwin

Burke Co.

------------

Howard

Upson-Lee

------------

East Laurens

Dodge Co.

------------

Taylor Co.

Dooly Co.

------------

Macon Co.

Hawkinsville

------------

Stratford

Wilkinson Co.

------------

Bethlehem

John Milledge

------------

Augusta Prep

Westfield

------------

Briarwood

Brentwood

------------

CFCA

Tattnall

------------

Spalding

Perry

------------

Westminster

Windsor

------------

Cairo

Americus-Sumter

------------

Worth Co.

Crisp Co.

------------

Vidalia

Swainsboro

------------

Jeff Davis

Toombs Co.

------------

Elbert Co.

Monticello

------------

Putnam Co.

Banks Co.

------------

Telfair Co.

Charlton Co.

------------

Wilcox Co.

Irwin Co.

------------

GMC

Lincoln Co.

------------

Hancock-Central

Warren Co.

------------

Trinity, Dublin

Bulloch

------------

Treutlen

Wheeler Co.

------------

Montgomery Co.

Johnson Co.

------------

