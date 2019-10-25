MACON, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates.
Here are your high school football scores for October 25.
Coffee
Houston Co.
------------
Mt. de Sales
FPD
------------
Peach Co.
Central
------------
West Laurens
Mary Persons
------------
Washington Co.
Southwest
------------
Dublin
Northeast
------------
Warner Robins
Bainbridge
------------
Jones Co.
Eagles Landing
------------
Westside
Kendrick
------------
Baldwin
Burke Co.
------------
Howard
Upson-Lee
------------
East Laurens
Dodge Co.
------------
Taylor Co.
Dooly Co.
------------
Macon Co.
Hawkinsville
------------
Stratford
Wilkinson Co.
------------
Bethlehem
John Milledge
------------
Augusta Prep
Westfield
------------
Briarwood
Brentwood
------------
CFCA
Tattnall
------------
Spalding
Perry
------------
Westminster
Windsor
------------
Cairo
Americus-Sumter
------------
Worth Co.
Crisp Co.
------------
Vidalia
Swainsboro
------------
Jeff Davis
Toombs Co.
------------
Elbert Co.
Monticello
------------
Putnam Co.
Banks Co.
------------
Telfair Co.
Charlton Co.
------------
Wilcox Co.
Irwin Co.
------------
GMC
Lincoln Co.
------------
Hancock-Central
Warren Co.
------------
Trinity, Dublin
Bulloch
------------
Treutlen
Wheeler Co.
------------
Montgomery Co.
Johnson Co.
------------
