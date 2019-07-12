MACON, Ga. — The SEC championship game is just a day away, but our high school teams are still in the hunt for a title of their own.

One of three teams in the GHSA semis is Jones County Friday night against Buford in the Barking Lot. The Greyhounds are in the semifinals for the first time since 1961 under the leadership of Mike Chastain in his first year as head coach.

Jones County will be looking for revenge. The last time these teams met, Buford put a whooping on the Greyhounds in the second round of the 2016 playoffs.

Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates.

Here are your high school football scores.

Starrs Mill

Warner Robins

------------

Buford

Jones Co.

------------

Dublin

Thomasville

------------

Brooks Co.

Callaway

------------

GACS

Cedar Grove

------------

Jenkins

Crisp Co.

------------

Blessed Trinity

Woodward

------------

Sandy Creek

Oconee Co.

------------

Allatoona

Richmond Hill

------------

Harrison

Dacula

------------

John Milledge

Valwood

------------

Gatewood

Briarwood

------------

Piedmont

Thomas Jefferson

------------

Clinch Co.

Irwin Co.

------------

Pelham

Marion Co.

------------

Wesleyan

Fellowship Christian

------------

ELCA

Holy Innocents

------------

Marietta

Parkview

------------

N. Gwinnett

Lowndes

------------

RELATED: Warner Robins, Jones County prep for GHSA Final Four

RELATED: WEEK 15: Football Friday Night highlights

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.