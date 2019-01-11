MACON, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates.

The Coaching Campbells: 2 brothers lead the Peach County Trojans

Between head coach Chad Campbell and his assistant coach and brother Lee Campbell, they have 4 state championships, and they've been working to bring another to Peach County High.

Dublin Fighting Irish Football to have their own GA/FL game

The Irish are undefeated this season, but will a match-up with a 5A team from Florida end the run?

Peach County High School's principal Ken Hartley speaks on football and history

Principal Ken Hartley talks to Frank Malloy about Peach County's football team and the school's history.

PHOTOS: Football Friday Night (Week 10)

Here are your high school football scores for November 1.

Ola

Jones Co.

-------------

Mary Persons

Perry

-------------

Upson-Lee

West Laurens

-------------

Jackson

Peach Co.

-------------

Wilkinson Co.

Mt. de Sales

-------------

Suwannee, Fla.

Dublin

-------------

FPD

Tattnall

-------------

Twiggs Co.

Stratford

-------------

Lee Co.

Houston

-------------

Spalding

Howard

-------------

Veterans

Thomas Co. Central

-------------

Southwest

East Laurens

-------------

Northeast

Washington Co.

-------------

Frederica

John Milledge

-------------

Brentwood

Edmund Burke

-------------

Johnson Co.

Wheeler Co.

-------------

Wilcox Co.

Turner Co.

-------------

Lanier Co.

Telfair Co.

-------------

Hancock-Central

Lincoln Co.

-------------

Dodge Co.

Bleckley Co.

-------------

Valdosta

Northside

-------------

Pike Co.

Westside

-------------

Windsor

Twiggs Academy

-------------

Trinity, Dublin

Pinewood

-------------

Americus-Sumter

Westover

-------------

Crisp Co.

Cook Co.

-------------

Brooks Co.

Fitzgerald

-------------

Swainsboro

Jeff Davis

-------------

Vidalia

Metter

-------------

Heard Co.

Lamar Co.

-------------

Monticello

Banks Co.

-------------

Elbert Co.

Putnam Co.

-------------

ECI

Montgomery Co.

-------------

Treutlen

Jenkins Co.

-------------

Macon Co.

Pacelli

-------------

Dooly Co.

Brookstone

-------------

Crawford Co.

Greenville

-------------

Hawkinsville

Central-Talbotton

-------------

Taylor Co.

Marion Co.

-------------

Schley Co.

Manchester

-------------

