MACON, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates.
The Coaching Campbells: 2 brothers lead the Peach County Trojans
Between head coach Chad Campbell and his assistant coach and brother Lee Campbell, they have 4 state championships, and they've been working to bring another to Peach County High.
Dublin Fighting Irish Football to have their own GA/FL game
The Irish are undefeated this season, but will a match-up with a 5A team from Florida end the run?
Peach County High School's principal Ken Hartley speaks on football and history
Principal Ken Hartley talks to Frank Malloy about Peach County's football team and the school's history.
Here are your high school football scores for November 1.
Ola
Jones Co.
-------------
Mary Persons
Perry
-------------
Upson-Lee
West Laurens
-------------
Jackson
Peach Co.
-------------
Wilkinson Co.
Mt. de Sales
-------------
Suwannee, Fla.
Dublin
-------------
FPD
Tattnall
-------------
Twiggs Co.
Stratford
-------------
Lee Co.
Houston
-------------
Spalding
Howard
-------------
Veterans
Thomas Co. Central
-------------
Southwest
East Laurens
-------------
Northeast
Washington Co.
-------------
Frederica
John Milledge
-------------
Brentwood
Edmund Burke
-------------
Johnson Co.
Wheeler Co.
-------------
Wilcox Co.
Turner Co.
-------------
Lanier Co.
Telfair Co.
-------------
Hancock-Central
Lincoln Co.
-------------
Dodge Co.
Bleckley Co.
-------------
Valdosta
Northside
-------------
Pike Co.
Westside
-------------
Windsor
Twiggs Academy
-------------
Trinity, Dublin
Pinewood
-------------
Americus-Sumter
Westover
-------------
Crisp Co.
Cook Co.
-------------
Brooks Co.
Fitzgerald
-------------
Swainsboro
Jeff Davis
-------------
Vidalia
Metter
-------------
Heard Co.
Lamar Co.
-------------
Monticello
Banks Co.
-------------
Elbert Co.
Putnam Co.
-------------
ECI
Montgomery Co.
-------------
Treutlen
Jenkins Co.
-------------
Macon Co.
Pacelli
-------------
Dooly Co.
Brookstone
-------------
Crawford Co.
Greenville
-------------
Hawkinsville
Central-Talbotton
-------------
Taylor Co.
Marion Co.
-------------
Schley Co.
Manchester
-------------
