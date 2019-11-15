MACON, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates

The second season for many Central Georgia high school football teams kicks tonight as the first round of the playoffs gets underway.

Here is a list of the Central Georgia teams in action this Friday night. You can tune in Friday night at 11:35 p.m. for highlights and scores on Football Friday Night.

GHSA:

6A:

Houston County at Evans

5A:

Jonesboro at Warner Robins

Riverdale at Veterans

South Effingham at Jones County

4A:

Luella at West Laurens

Hampton at Perry

Mary Persons at Eastside

Upson-Lee at Woodward Academy

Baldwin at Cairo

3A:

Brantley County at Peach County

Westside at Appling County

Central at Pierce County

2A:

Early County at Dublin

Fitzgerald at Bleckley County

Dodge County at Thomasville

Washington County at Brooks County

A Private:

FPD at Wesleyan

Stratford at Prince Avenue

A Public:

Taylor County at Manchester

Schley County at Claxton

Seminole County at Wilcox County

Macon County at Turner County

Putnam County at Hapeville

GISA AAA:

Westfield at Loganville Christian

GISA 8 Man:

Dominion Christian at Windsor

PHOTOS: Football Friday Night (Week 12)

