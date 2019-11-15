MACON, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates
The second season for many Central Georgia high school football teams kicks tonight as the first round of the playoffs gets underway.
Here is a list of the Central Georgia teams in action this Friday night. You can tune in Friday night at 11:35 p.m. for highlights and scores on Football Friday Night.
GHSA:
6A:
Houston County at Evans
5A:
Jonesboro at Warner Robins
Riverdale at Veterans
South Effingham at Jones County
4A:
Luella at West Laurens
Hampton at Perry
Mary Persons at Eastside
Upson-Lee at Woodward Academy
Baldwin at Cairo
3A:
Brantley County at Peach County
Westside at Appling County
Central at Pierce County
2A:
Early County at Dublin
Fitzgerald at Bleckley County
Dodge County at Thomasville
Washington County at Brooks County
A Private:
FPD at Wesleyan
Stratford at Prince Avenue
A Public:
Taylor County at Manchester
Schley County at Claxton
Seminole County at Wilcox County
Macon County at Turner County
Putnam County at Hapeville
GISA AAA:
Westfield at Loganville Christian
GISA 8 Man:
Dominion Christian at Windsor
Here are your high school football scores for November 15.
Jonesboro
Warner Robins
-----------------
Riverdale
Veterans
-----------------
Luella
West Laurens
-----------------
South Effingham
Jones Co.
-----------------
Brantley Co.
Peach Co.
-----------------
Hampton
Perry
-----------------
Early Co
Dublin
-----------------
Mary Persons
Eastside
----------------
Houston Co.
Evans
-----------------
Westside
Appling Co.
-----------------
Central
Pierce Co.
-----------------
Baldwin
Cairo
-----------------
Dodge Co.
Thomasville
-----------------
Washington Co.
Brooks Co.
-----------------
Upson-Lee
Woodward Academy
-----------------
SE Bulloch
Crisp Co.
-----------------
Fitzgerald
Bleckley Co.
-----------------
Dominion Christian
Windsor
-----------------
FPD
Wesleyan
-----------------
Stratford
Prince Avenue
-----------------
Taylor Co.
Manchester
-----------------
Seminole Co.
Wilcox Co.
-----------------
Schley Co.
Claxton
-----------------
Macon Co.
Turner Co.
-----------------
Westfield
Loganville
-----------------
Liberty Co.
Jackson
-----------------
Vidalia
Jefferson Co.
-----------------
Swainsboro
Harlem
-----------------
Americus-Sumter
Burke Co.
-----------------
RELATED: Northside Eagles football coach Kevin Kinsler retires
RELATED: Central Georgia high school football teams ready as playoffs begin
RELATED: Central, Westside High football teams prepare for playoffs
STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.
STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.
Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.