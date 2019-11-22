MACON, Ga. — Here are your high school football scores for November 22.

Calhoun - 0

Peach Co. - 35

---------------------

Benedictine - 13

Cedar Grove - 49

---------------------

Rome - 17

Warner Robins - 25

---------------------

Wayne Co.- 20

Clarke Central- 28

---------------------

Cedar Shoals - 6

Jones Co. - 17

---------------------

Hiram - 14

Griffin - 49

---------------------

N. Oconee- 17

West Laurens- 34

---------------------

Baldwin - 3

Blessed Trinity - 35

---------------------

Hebron Christian - 35

Mt. de Sales - 6

---------------------

N. Cobb Christian - 0

Fellowship Christian - 14

---------------------

Southland - 0

John Milledge - 21

---------------------

Tiftarea - 24

Heritage - 21

---------------------

Terrell Academy - 14

Brentwood - 42

---------------------

Memorial Day - 12

Gatewood - 60

---------------------

Windsor - 6

Westminster - 28

---------------------

Houston Co. - 38

S. Paulding - 22

---------------------

Brunswick - 19

Harrison - 51

---------------------

Perry - 7

Oconee Co. - 39

---------------------

Marist - 30

Carver, Columbus - 24

---------------------

Madison Co. - 38

Mary Persons - 14

---------------------

Americus-Sumter - 7

Sandy Creek - 56

---------------------

Bremen - 26

Dublin - 45

---------------------

Swainsboro - 28

Hapeville - 70

---------------------

N. Hall - 3

Crisp Co. - 41

---------------------

Appling Co. - 7

Jefferson - 28

---------------------

Jackson - 14

N. Murray - 24

---------------------

Dawson Co. - 9

Jenkins - 42

---------------------

Manchester - 36

Johnson Co. - 20

---------------------

Chattahoochee Co. - 22

Irwin Co. - 48

---------------------

Wilcox Co. - 30

Pelham - 41

---------------------

Turner Co. - 7

Mitchell Co. - 36

---------------------

Fitzgerald - 31

Callaway - 50

---------------------

Toombs Co. - 14

Rabun Co. - 34

---------------------

Schley Co. - 27

Marion Co. - 35

---------------------

Veterans - 10

Carrollton - 21

---------------------

Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your high school football scores and updates.

Round two of the high school football playoffs will find two Central Georgia teams locked up with old rivals Friday.

Peach County and Calhoun meet in Fort Valley at 8 p.m. Friday in Class AAA. Peach defeated Calhoun last year in the semi-finals 22 to 7 to avenge a 10-6 defeat in the 2017 Championship.

In Class 5A, Warner Robins and Rome meet for the third time in as many years. Rome defeated the Demons in the 2017 State Championship while the Demons knocked out the Wolves 45-28 in last year’s state semi-finals. The two teams meet Friday night at 7:30 p.m. inside McConnell-Talbert Stadium.

Here is a rundown of all the Central Georgia teams playing Friday night.

GHSA 6A:

Houston County at South Paulding

GHSA 5A:

Rome at Warner Robins

Cedar Shoals at Jones County

GHSA 4A:

North Oconee at West Laurens

Baldwin at Blessed Trinity

Perry at North Oconee

Madison County at Mary Persons

GHSA 3A:

Calhoun at Peach County

North Hall at Crisp County

GHSA 2A:

Bremen at Dublin

GHSA A Private:

Hebron Christian at Mt. de Sales

GHSA A Public:

Manchester at Johnson County

Wilcox County at Pelham

GISA AAA:

Southland at John Milledge

GISA AA:

Terrell Academy at Brentwood

Memorial Day at Gatewood

GISA 8 Man Championship:

Windsor at Westminster, Augusta

RELATED: Peach, Warner Robins to face off with old rivals

RELATED: Brentwood relying on senior class for playoff push

RELATED: Prep Talk: Mary Persons' Nate Howard

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.