MACON, Ga. — The Peach County Trojans will be looking for revenge after a second straight year of last second championship heartbreak, this time on the heels of a 4th down Cedar Grove touchdown catch with just 4 seconds left to end their state title hopes. This time, the Trojans and Saints meet in the quarterfinals.

But the Trojans aren't the only Central Georgia team still chasing after state final appearances.

West Laurens travels to Roswell to take on the back-to-back AAAA champions, Blessed Trinity. Looking for their first ever state semifinals game.

AAAAA Jones County is in the quarterfinals for the first time in two years and will face their challenger, 11-1 Griffin, in the Barking Lot at home.

On the other side of the AAAAA bracket Warner Robins prepares to take on Clarke-Central in the MAC. The Demons hope history repeats itself, after beating Clarke Central in the quarterfinals last year on the way to a state championship.

The lone four seed left in AAAAAA is HoCo and Bears hope they can keep their hot streak rolling against Harrison. If they win, it'll be the first time they've reached the semifinals since 1993.

In AA, the Dublin Fighting Irish will test their luck against Hapeville Charter in the Shamrock Bowl, a contest that pits the two highest scoring teams in AA against each other.

--------

Here are your high school football scores.

Clarke Central

Warner Robins

----------------

Dutchtown

Starrs Mill

----------------

Griffin

Jones Co.

----------------

Buford

Carrollton

----------------

Peach Co.

Cedar Grove

----------------

Hart Co.

GACS

----------------

N. Murray

Jenkins

----------------

Jefferson

Crisp Co.

----------------

Gatewood

Brentwood

----------------

Briarwood

Edmund Burke

----------------

Houston Co.

Harrison

----------------

Dacula

Lee Co.

----------------

Coffee

Allatoona

----------------

Valdosta

Richmond Hill

----------------

West Laurens

Blessed Trinity

----------------

Woodward

Cartersville

----------------

Madison Co.

Sandy Creek

----------------

Marist

Oconee Co.

----------------

Hapeville

Dublin

----------------

Rabun Co.

Thomasville

----------------

Brooks Co.

Metter

----------------

Douglass

Callaway

----------------

Tiftarea

John Milledge

----------------

Valwood

Pinewood Christian

----------------

Mill Creek

Marietta

----------------

Archer

Parkview

----------------

Grayson

Lowndes

----------------

N. Gwinnett

McEachern

----------------

Savannah Christian

Wesleyan

----------------

Hebron Christian

Fellowship Christian

----------------

Mt. Paran

Holy Innocents

---------------

ELCA

Athens Academy

----------------

Manchester

Irwin Co.

----------------

Warren Co.

Clinch Co.

----------------

Lincoln Co.

Marian Co.

----------------

Pelham

Mitchell Co.

----------------

