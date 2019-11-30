MACON, Ga. — The Peach County Trojans will be looking for revenge after a second straight year of last second championship heartbreak, this time on the heels of a 4th down Cedar Grove touchdown catch with just 4 seconds left to end their state title hopes. This time, the Trojans and Saints meet in the quarterfinals.
But the Trojans aren't the only Central Georgia team still chasing after state final appearances.
West Laurens travels to Roswell to take on the back-to-back AAAA champions, Blessed Trinity. Looking for their first ever state semifinals game.
AAAAA Jones County is in the quarterfinals for the first time in two years and will face their challenger, 11-1 Griffin, in the Barking Lot at home.
On the other side of the AAAAA bracket Warner Robins prepares to take on Clarke-Central in the MAC. The Demons hope history repeats itself, after beating Clarke Central in the quarterfinals last year on the way to a state championship.
The lone four seed left in AAAAAA is HoCo and Bears hope they can keep their hot streak rolling against Harrison. If they win, it'll be the first time they've reached the semifinals since 1993.
In AA, the Dublin Fighting Irish will test their luck against Hapeville Charter in the Shamrock Bowl, a contest that pits the two highest scoring teams in AA against each other.
Here are your high school football scores.
Clarke Central
Warner Robins
Dutchtown
Starrs Mill
Griffin
Jones Co.
Buford
Carrollton
Peach Co.
Cedar Grove
Hart Co.
GACS
N. Murray
Jenkins
Jefferson
Crisp Co.
Gatewood
Brentwood
Briarwood
Edmund Burke
Houston Co.
Harrison
Dacula
Lee Co.
Coffee
Allatoona
Valdosta
Richmond Hill
West Laurens
Blessed Trinity
Woodward
Cartersville
Madison Co.
Sandy Creek
Marist
Oconee Co.
Hapeville
Dublin
Rabun Co.
Thomasville
Brooks Co.
Metter
Douglass
Callaway
Tiftarea
John Milledge
Valwood
Pinewood Christian
Mill Creek
Marietta
Archer
Parkview
Grayson
Lowndes
N. Gwinnett
McEachern
Savannah Christian
Wesleyan
Hebron Christian
Fellowship Christian
Mt. Paran
Holy Innocents
ELCA
Athens Academy
Manchester
Irwin Co.
Warren Co.
Clinch Co.
Lincoln Co.
Marian Co.
Pelham
Mitchell Co.
