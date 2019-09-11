MACON, Ga. — Here are your high school football scores for November 8.
Warner Robins
Veterans
--------------
Aquinas
Mt. de Sales
--------------
Peach Co.
Westside
--------------
Perry
West Laurens
--------------
Houston Co. - 38
Northside - 29
--------------
Gatewood - 63
Piedmont - 0
--------------
Cross Creek
Baldwin
--------------
East Laurens
Northeast
--------------
Washington Co - 27
Dublin - 23
--------------
Jones Co.
Stockbridge
--------------
Upson-Lee
Spalding
--------------
Rutland
Jackson
--------------
John Milledge
Augusta Prep
--------------
Thomas Jefferson
Brentwood
--------------
Johnson Co.
Savannah Country Day
--------------
Clinch Co.
Telfair Co.
--------------
King's Academy
CFCA
--------------
Young American
Windsor
--------------
Marion Co.
Macon Co.
--------------
Manchester
Dooly Co.
--------------
Bleckley Co.
Southwest
--------------
Lincoln Co.
Tattnall
--------------
Washington-Wilkes
Stratford
--------------
Warren Co.
FPD
--------------
GMC
Twiggs Co.
--------------
Greene Co.
Wilkinson Co.
--------------
Atkinson Co.
Wilcox Co.
--------------
Pinewood
Westfield
--------------
Bethlehem Christian
Trinity, Dublin
--------------
St. Anne-Pacelli
Taylor Co.
--------------
Greenville
Hawkinsville
--------------
Brookstone - 0
Schley Co. - 28
--------------
C. Talbotton
Crawford Co.
--------------
Wheeler Co.
Portal
--------------
Treutlen
McIntosh Co. Academy
--------------
Montgomery Co. - 0
Savannah Christian - 41
--------------
Toombs Co.
Swainsboro
--------------
Bacon Co.
Vidalia
--------------
Temple
Lamar Co.
--------------
Social Circle
Monticello
--------------
Oglethorpe Co.
Putnam Co.
--------------
Americus-Sumter
Carver, Columbus
--------------
King's Ridge
Hancock-Central
--------------
Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your November 8 high school football scores and updates.
