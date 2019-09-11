MACON, Ga. — Here are your high school football scores for November 8.

Warner Robins

Veterans

--------------

Aquinas

Mt. de Sales

--------------

Peach Co.

Westside

--------------

Perry

West Laurens

--------------

Houston Co. - 38

Northside - 29

--------------

Gatewood - 63

Piedmont - 0

--------------

Cross Creek

Baldwin

--------------

East Laurens

Northeast

--------------

Washington Co - 27

Dublin - 23

--------------

Jones Co.

Stockbridge

--------------

Upson-Lee

Spalding

--------------

Rutland

Jackson

--------------

John Milledge

Augusta Prep

--------------

Thomas Jefferson

Brentwood

--------------

Johnson Co.

Savannah Country Day

--------------

Clinch Co.

Telfair Co.

--------------

King's Academy

CFCA

--------------

Young American

Windsor

--------------

Marion Co.

Macon Co.

--------------

Manchester

Dooly Co.

--------------

Bleckley Co.

Southwest

--------------

Lincoln Co.

Tattnall

--------------

Washington-Wilkes

Stratford

--------------

Warren Co.

FPD

--------------

GMC

Twiggs Co.

--------------

Greene Co.

Wilkinson Co.

--------------

Atkinson Co.

Wilcox Co.

--------------

Pinewood

Westfield

--------------

Bethlehem Christian

Trinity, Dublin

--------------

St. Anne-Pacelli

Taylor Co.

--------------

Greenville

Hawkinsville

--------------

Brookstone - 0

Schley Co. - 28

--------------

C. Talbotton

Crawford Co.

--------------

Wheeler Co.

Portal

--------------

Treutlen

McIntosh Co. Academy

--------------

Montgomery Co. - 0

Savannah Christian - 41

--------------

Toombs Co.

Swainsboro

--------------

Bacon Co.

Vidalia

--------------

Temple

Lamar Co.

--------------

Social Circle

Monticello

--------------

Oglethorpe Co.

Putnam Co.

--------------

Americus-Sumter

Carver, Columbus

--------------

King's Ridge

Hancock-Central

--------------

Stay with 13WMAZ for all of your November 8 high school football scores and updates.

