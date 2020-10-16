MACON, Ga. — It's Football Friday Night, and several teams are set to go head-to-head on the gridiron. 13WMAZ will bring you all the best highlights Central Georgia football has to offer, including top plays, ribrockers, fans, and our top bands in the stands!
Central takes on Jackson at Henderson Stadium Friday night
Central faces Jackson at Henderson Stadium. The Chargers picked up a big win last week, taking down Mary Persons on the Bulldogs' Home Field.
Northeast vs. Washington County in Thursday night football matchup
Thursday Night at Henderson Stadium, the Northeast Raiders hosted Washington County.
Here are your high school football scores for October 16.
Jackson
Central
------------------
Houston Co.
Veterans
------------------
Calvary Day
Stratford
------------------
Peach Co.
Pike Co.
------------------
Mary Persons
Crisp Co.
------------------
Perry
Spalding
------------------
Howard
West Laurens
------------------
Baldwin
Rutland
------------------
Aquinas
Mt. de Sales
------------------
Brookwood
Tattnall
------------------
Camden Co.
Warner Robins
------------------
Bleckley Co.
Monticello
------------------
Southwest
Lamar Co.
------------------
Valwood
John Milledge
------------------
Brentwood
Augusta Prep
------------------
Macon Co.
Taylor Co.
------------------
Savannah Christian
FPD
------------------
Washington Co. - 24
Northeast - 25
------------------
Upson-Lee
Americus-Sumter
------------------
Telfair Co.
Johnson Co.
------------------
Oglethorpe Co.
Putnam Co.
------------------
East Laurens
Swainsboro
------------------
Fitzgerald
Berrien Co.
------------------
Hancock-Central
Warren Co.
------------------
Dooly Co.
Montgomery Co.
------------------
Lanier Co.
Irwin Co.
------------------
Westfield
Terrell Academy
------------------
Gatewood
Briarwood
------------------
Vidalia
Tattnall Co.
------------------
Crawford Co. - 13
ACE Charter - 30
------------------
Wilkinson Co. - 6
GMC - 7
------------------
Hawkinsville - Saturday
Dublin
------------------
Wilcox Co. - Saturday
Wheeler Co.
------------------