x
Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Sports

WEEK 7: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates

Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates.

MACON, Ga. — It's Football Friday Night, and several teams are set to go head-to-head on the gridiron. 13WMAZ will bring you all the best highlights Central Georgia football has to offer, including top plays, ribrockers, fans, and our top bands in the stands!

Central takes on Jackson at Henderson Stadium Friday night

Central faces Jackson at Henderson Stadium. The Chargers picked up a big win last week, taking down Mary Persons on the Bulldogs' Home Field.

Northeast vs. Washington County in Thursday night football matchup

Thursday Night at Henderson Stadium, the Northeast Raiders hosted Washington County.

Here are your high school football scores for October 16.

Jackson

Central

------------------

Houston Co.

Veterans

------------------

Calvary Day

Stratford

------------------

Peach Co.

Pike Co.

------------------

Mary Persons

Crisp Co.

------------------

Perry

Spalding

------------------

Howard

West Laurens

------------------

Baldwin

Rutland

------------------

Aquinas

Mt. de Sales

------------------

Brookwood

Tattnall

------------------

Camden Co.

Warner Robins

------------------

Bleckley Co.

Monticello

------------------

Southwest

Lamar Co.

------------------

Valwood

John Milledge

------------------

Brentwood

Augusta Prep

------------------

Macon Co.

Taylor Co.

------------------

Savannah Christian

FPD

------------------

Washington Co. - 24

Northeast - 25

------------------

Upson-Lee

Americus-Sumter

------------------

Telfair Co.

Johnson Co.

------------------

Oglethorpe Co.

Putnam Co.

------------------

East Laurens

Swainsboro

------------------

Fitzgerald

Berrien Co.

------------------

Hancock-Central

Warren Co.

------------------

Dooly Co.

Montgomery Co.

------------------

Lanier Co.

Irwin Co.

------------------

Westfield

Terrell Academy

------------------

Gatewood

Briarwood

------------------

Vidalia

Tattnall Co.

------------------

Crawford Co. - 13

ACE Charter - 30

------------------

Wilkinson Co. - 6

GMC - 7

------------------

Hawkinsville - Saturday

Dublin

------------------

Wilcox Co. - Saturday

Wheeler Co.

------------------

