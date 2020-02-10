Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates.

MACON, Ga. — It's Football Friday Night, and several teams are set to go head-to-head on the gridiron. 13WMAZ will bring you all the best highlights Central Georgia football has to offer, including top plays, ribrockers, fans, and our top bands in the stands!

Central Georgia high school football teams return from quarantine

4 teams had to go into quarantine protocol after either having a positive case on the team or being exposed to a team that did.

Southwest Patriots take on Westside Seminoles in Friday night matchup

It is a perfect night for high school football including the matchup between the Southwest Patriots and Westside Seminoles here on the turf.

---------

Houston Co.

Warner Robins

----------------

Westside

Southwest

----------------

Mt. Paran

Stratford

----------------

Union Grove

Jones Co.

----------------

Swainsboro

Dublin

----------------

Central

Americus-Sumter

----------------

Northside

Richmond Hill

----------------

Howard

Effingham Co.

----------------

Mary Persons

Peach Co.

----------------

Savannah Country Day

Tattnall

----------------

Monroe, Albany

Northeast

----------------

FPD

Calvary Day

----------------

Brentwood

Thomas Jefferson

----------------

John Milledge

Pinewood Christian

----------------

Macon Co.

Central Talbotton

----------------

Perry

Veterans

----------------

Ace Charter

Rutland

----------------

Telfair Co.

Wilcox Co.

----------------

Greenville

Taylor Co.

----------------

Johnson Co.

Treutlen

----------------

GMC

Hancock-Central

----------------

Montgomery Co.

Hawkinsville

----------------

Terrell Co.

Crawford Co.

----------------

Creekside Christian

Wilkinson Co.

----------------

Washington Co.

Evans

----------------

Upson-Lee

Pike Co.

----------------

Schley Co.

Marion Co.

----------------

Richmond Academy

Vidalia

----------------

Berrien

Toombs Co.

----------------

Southland

Westfield

----------------

Westside, Augusta

Putnam Co.

----------------

Monticello

Greene County

----------------

Dodge Co. 2 PM

Whitefield Academy Saturday

----------------

Ga. Christian

CFCA

----------------

Grace

Windsor