MACON, Ga. — It's Football Friday Night, and several teams are set to go head-to-head on the gridiron. 13WMAZ will bring you all the best highlights Central Georgia football has to offer, including top plays, ribrockers, fans, and our top bands in the stands!

Friday night, we are watching the Central Chargers battle the Upson-Lee Knights on the field at Henderson Stadium. Chargers coming in red-hot with impressive wins over Mary Persons and Jackson their last two times out. They are unbeaten in the region and looking to knock off an Upson-Lee team that is also playing well.