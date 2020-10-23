x
WEEK 8: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates

Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates.

MACON, Ga. — It's Football Friday Night, and several teams are set to go head-to-head on the gridiron. 13WMAZ will bring you all the best highlights Central Georgia football has to offer, including top plays, ribrockers, fans, and our top bands in the stands!

Central Chargers battle Upson-Lee Knights at Henderson Stadium

Friday night, we are watching the Central Chargers battle the Upson-Lee Knights on the field at Henderson Stadium. Chargers coming in red-hot with impressive wins over Mary Persons and Jackson their last two times out. They are unbeaten in the region and looking to knock off an Upson-Lee team that is also playing well.

---------

Here are your high school football scores for October 23.

Mt. de Sales

Stratford

---------------

Peach Co.

Crisp Co.

---------------

Upson-Lee

Central

---------------

Luella

Northside

---------------

Wayne Co.

Veterans

---------------

Pike Co.

Mary Persons

---------------

Perry

Tift Co.

---------------

Monticello

Dodge Co.

---------------

Lamar Co.

Bleckley Co.

---------------

West Laurens

Baldwin

Tattnall

FPD

---------------

Dublin

Wilcox Co.

---------------

Schley Co.

Macon Co.

---------------

Dooly Co.

Hawkinsville

---------------

Hancock-Central - postponed

ACE Charter  - Nov. 6

---------------

Howard

Westside

---------------

Locust Grove

Jones Co.

---------------

Southwest                  

Northeast                            

---------------

Spalding

Rutland

---------------

GMC

Crawford Co.

---------------

Taylor Co.

Central-Talbotton

---------------

Briarwood

Westfield

---------------

Southland

Gatewood

---------------

Wheeler Co.

Treutlen

---------------

Johnson Co.

Montgomery Co.

---------------

Jackson

Americus-Sumter

---------------

Fitzgerald

Early Co.

---------------

Jeff Davis

Vidalia

---------------

Glenn Hills

Putnam Co.

---------------

Atkinson Co.

Irwin Co.

---------------

