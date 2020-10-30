MACON, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates for October 30.
Battle of rivals Jones County vs. Ola Friday night
The Jones County Greyhounds will be taking the field against region rival Ola at the Barking Lot.
Central Georgia high school football highlights (October 29)
Here are your high school football scores for October 30.
Ware Co.
Warner Robins
--------------
Treutlen
Dublin
--------------
FPD
Mt. de Sales
--------------
Northside
Valdosta
--------------
Houston Co.
Lee Co.
--------------
Southwest
Washington Co.
--------------
Dodge Co.
Lamar Co.
--------------
West Laurens
Perry
--------------
Glascock Co.
GMC
--------------
Ola
Jones Co.
--------------
Fullington
CFCA
--------------
Stratford
Strong Rock
--------------
Brentwood
Robert Toombs
--------------
Westfield
Gatewood
--------------
Greene Co.
Crawford Co.
--------------
Praise
Covenant
--------------
Bleckley Co. - 34
Northeast - 37
--------------
Macon Co.
Greenville
--------------
Chattahoochee Co.
Taylor Co.
--------------
Johnson Co. - 49
Wheeler Co. - 6
--------------
Montgomery Co.
Telfair Co.
--------------
Wilcox Co. - 46
Dooly Co.- 7
Crisp Co.
Jackson
--------------
Worth Co.
Fitzgerald
--------------
Toombs Co.
Jeff Davis
--------------
Vidalia
East Laurens
--------------
Swainsboro
Bacon Co.
--------------
Windsor - 26
Westwood - 0
--------------
Rutland- Cancelled
Westside - COVID-19
--------------
Baldwin -Cancelled
Howard - COVID-19
--------------