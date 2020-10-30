Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates.

MACON, Ga. — Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates for October 30.

Battle of rivals Jones County vs. Ola Friday night

The Jones County Greyhounds will be taking the field against region rival Ola at the Barking Lot.

Central Georgia high school football highlights (October 29)

Here are your high school football scores for October 30.

Ware Co.

Warner Robins

--------------

Treutlen

Dublin

--------------

FPD

Mt. de Sales

--------------

Northside

Valdosta

--------------

Houston Co.

Lee Co.

--------------

Southwest

Washington Co.

--------------

Dodge Co.

Lamar Co.

--------------

West Laurens

Perry

--------------

Glascock Co.

GMC

--------------

Ola

Jones Co.

--------------

Fullington

CFCA

--------------

Stratford

Strong Rock

--------------

Brentwood

Robert Toombs

--------------

Westfield

Gatewood

--------------

Greene Co.

Crawford Co.

--------------

Praise

Covenant

--------------

Bleckley Co. - 34

Northeast - 37

--------------

Macon Co.

Greenville

--------------

Chattahoochee Co.

Taylor Co.

--------------

Johnson Co. - 49

Wheeler Co. - 6

--------------

Montgomery Co.

Telfair Co.

--------------

Wilcox Co. - 46

Dooly Co.- 7

Crisp Co.

Jackson

--------------

Worth Co.

Fitzgerald

--------------

Toombs Co.

Jeff Davis

--------------

Vidalia

East Laurens

--------------

Swainsboro

Bacon Co.

--------------

Windsor - 26

Westwood - 0

--------------

Rutland- Cancelled

Westside - COVID-19

--------------

Baldwin -Cancelled

Howard - COVID-19