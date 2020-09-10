x
WEEK 6: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates

Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates.

MACON, Ga. — It's Football Friday Night, and several teams are set to go head-to-head on the gridiron. 13WMAZ will bring you all the best highlights Central Georgia football has to offer, including top plays, ribrockers, fans, and our top bands in the stands!

Northside vs. Colquitt in Friday night matchup

The Northside Eagles will be playing their fifth game when they take the field tonight to tackle the Colquitt County Packers.

------

Here are your high school football scores for October 9.

Americus-Sumter -

Peach Co. -

------------------

Colquitt Co.

Northside

------------------

Westside

Baldwin

------------------

Warner Robins

Lee Co.

------------------

Veterans

Oconee Co.

------------------

Spalding

West Laurens

------------------

Dublin

Dooly Co.

------------------

Central

Mary Persons

------------------

Monticello

Southwest

------------------

Rutland

Perry

------------------

Newton

Houston Co.

------------------

Jones Co.

Stockbridge

------------------

Crisp Co.

Upson-Lee

------------------

Stratford

Savannah Country Day

------------------

Tattnall

Aquinas

------------------

Mt. de Sales

Savannah Christian

------------------

Piedmont

Westfield

------------------

Dodge Co.  - 33

Bleckley Co. - 38

------------------

Wheeler Co.  - 44

Hawkinsville - 34

------------------

ACE Charter

Wilkinson Co.

------------------

Warren Co.

Crawford Co.

------------------

Toombs Co.

Macon Co.

------------------

Taylor Co.

Manchester

------------------

GMC - 48

John Hancock - 0

------------------

John Milledge

Gatewood

------------------

Pike Co.

Jackson

------------------

Pierce Co.

Fitzgerald

------------------

Wilcox Co.

Montgomery Co.

------------------

Greenville

Schley Co.

------------------

Putnam Co.

Laney

------------------

Irwin Co.

Brooks Co.

------------------

Lowndes

Valdosta

------------------

New Creation

Covenant

------------------

Ga. Christian

CFCA

------------------

Lamar Co. - 6

Washington Co. - 31

------------------

Treutlen - 7

Telfair Co. - 28

------------------

