MACON, Ga. — It's Football Friday Night, and several teams are set to go head-to-head on the gridiron. 13WMAZ will bring you all the best highlights Central Georgia football has to offer, including top plays, ribrockers, fans, and our top bands in the stands!
Northside vs. Colquitt in Friday night matchup
The Northside Eagles will be playing their fifth game when they take the field tonight to tackle the Colquitt County Packers.
Here are your high school football scores for October 9.
Americus-Sumter -
Peach Co. -
Colquitt Co.
Northside
Westside
Baldwin
Warner Robins
Lee Co.
Veterans
Oconee Co.
Spalding
West Laurens
Dublin
Dooly Co.
Central
Mary Persons
Monticello
Southwest
Rutland
Perry
Newton
Houston Co.
Jones Co.
Stockbridge
Crisp Co.
Upson-Lee
Stratford
Savannah Country Day
Tattnall
Aquinas
Mt. de Sales
Savannah Christian
Piedmont
Westfield
Dodge Co. - 33
Bleckley Co. - 38
Wheeler Co. - 44
Hawkinsville - 34
ACE Charter
Wilkinson Co.
Warren Co.
Crawford Co.
Toombs Co.
Macon Co.
Taylor Co.
Manchester
GMC - 48
John Hancock - 0
John Milledge
Gatewood
Pike Co.
Jackson
Pierce Co.
Fitzgerald
Wilcox Co.
Montgomery Co.
Greenville
Schley Co.
Putnam Co.
Laney
Irwin Co.
Brooks Co.
Lowndes
Valdosta
New Creation
Covenant
Ga. Christian
CFCA
Lamar Co. - 6
Washington Co. - 31
Treutlen - 7
Telfair Co. - 28
