MACON, Ga. — It's Football Friday Night, and several teams are set to go head-to-head on the gridiron. 13WMAZ will bring you all the best highlights Central Georgia football has to offer, including top plays, ribrockers, fans, and our top bands in the stands!
John Milledge Academy football ready to repeat as champions
The John Milledge Academy Trojans have been flexible. They pushed their season back two weeks due to COVID-19 concerns, but now, Coach JT Wall says they're more ready than ever.
Here are your high school football scores for September 11.
Northside
Peach County
----------------
Archer
Warner Robins
----------------
George Walton
Stratford
----------------
Houston Co.
Crisp Co.
----------------
Valdosta
Tift Co.
----------------
Mary Persons
McDonough
----------------
Bleckley Co.
Wilcox Co.
----------------
Dublin
Dodge Co.
----------------
North Gwinnett
Jones Co.
----------------
Brentwood
John Milledge
----------------
Tattnall
Hawkinsville
----------------
Westfield
Trinity Christian
----------------
Mt. de Sales
Wesleyan
----------------
Covenant
Windsor
----------------
West Laurens
Veterans
----------------
Harris Co.
Perry
----------------
Pike Co.
Taylor Co.
----------------
East Laurens
Johnson Co.
----------------
C. Talbotton
GMC
----------------
Irwin Co.
Fitzgerald
----------------
Jeff Davis
Atkinson Co.
----------------
Toombs Co.
Tattnall Co.
----------------
Crawford Co.
Lamar Co.
----------------
Morgan Co.
Putnam Co.
----------------
Wheeler Co.
Glascock Co.
----------------
Telfair Co.
Jenkins Co.
----------------
Montgomery Co.
Portal
----------------
Washington County
Swainsboro
--------------