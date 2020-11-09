x
WEEK 2: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates

Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates.

MACON, Ga. — It's Football Friday Night, and several teams are set to go head-to-head on the gridiron. 13WMAZ will bring you all the best highlights Central Georgia football has to offer, including top plays, ribrockers, fans, and our top bands in the stands!

John Milledge Academy football ready to repeat as champions

The John Milledge Academy Trojans have been flexible. They pushed their season back two weeks due to COVID-19 concerns, but now, Coach JT Wall says they're more ready than ever.

Here are your high school football scores for September 11.

Northside

Peach County

----------------

Archer

Warner Robins

----------------

George Walton

Stratford

----------------

Houston Co.

Crisp Co.

----------------

Valdosta

Tift Co.

----------------

Mary Persons

McDonough

----------------

Bleckley Co.

Wilcox Co.

----------------

Dublin

Dodge Co.

----------------

North Gwinnett

Jones Co.

----------------

Brentwood

John Milledge

----------------

Tattnall

Hawkinsville

----------------

Westfield

Trinity Christian

----------------

Mt. de Sales

Wesleyan

----------------

Covenant

Windsor

----------------

West Laurens

Veterans

----------------

Harris Co.

Perry

----------------

Pike Co.

Taylor Co.

----------------

East Laurens

Johnson Co.

----------------

C. Talbotton

GMC

----------------

Irwin Co.

Fitzgerald

----------------

Jeff Davis

Atkinson Co.

----------------

Toombs Co.

Tattnall Co.

----------------

Crawford Co.

Lamar Co.

----------------

Morgan Co.

Putnam Co.

----------------

Wheeler Co.

Glascock Co.

----------------

Telfair Co.

Jenkins Co.

----------------

Montgomery Co.

Portal

----------------

Washington County

Swainsboro

--------------

