x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Sports

WEEK 4: Central Georgia high school football scores and updates

Stay with 13WMAZ tonight for all of your high school football scores and updates.

MACON, Ga. — It's Football Friday Night, and several teams are set to go head-to-head on the gridiron. 13WMAZ will bring you all the best highlights Central Georgia football has to offer, including top plays, ribrockers, fans, and our top bands in the stands!

Northside Eagles face Warner Robins Demons in rivalry matchup

McConnell-Talbert Stadium is home to one of the biggest rivalries in the state, the Warner Robins Demons vs. the Northside Eagles, a rivalry that is there, no matter the contest.

---------

Here are your high school football scores for September 25.

Howard

Central

----------------

Warner Robins

Northside

----------------

Aquinas

FPD

----------------

Marion Co.

Macon Co.

----------------

Houston Co.

Statesboro

----------------

Westside

Appling Co.

----------------

Crisp Co.

ELCA

----------------

Newnan

Mary Persons

----------------

Worth Co.

Rutland

----------------

Deerfield-Windsor

Tattnall

----------------

Randolph-Clay

Southwest

----------------

Upson-Lee

McIntosh

----------------

Washington Co.

Swainsboro

----------------

Bleckley Co.

Vidalia

----------------

Oglethorpe Co.

East Laurens

----------------

Brookstone

Mt. de Sales

----------------

Pataula Charter

ACE Charter

----------------

Brunswick

Northeast

----------------

Hancock-Central

Greene Co.

----------------

Hawkinsville

Telfair Co.

----------------

Wilcox Co.

Johnson Co.

----------------

Taylor Co.

Schley Co.

----------------

Edmund Burke

Brentwood

----------------

John Milledge

Savannah Christian

----------------

Trinity-Dublin

Briarwood

----------------

Windsor

Westminster

----------------

Wilkinson Co.

Irwin Co.

----------------

Treutlen

Portal

----------------

Gatewood

Terrell Academy

----------------

Putnam Co.

Social Circle

----------------

Monticello

Morgan Co.

----------------

Tattnall Co.

Jeff Davis

----------------

Lamar Co.

Thomas Co. Central

----------------

Cherokee Bluff

GMC

----------------

Related Articles