MACON, Ga. — It's Football Friday Night, and several teams are set to go head-to-head on the gridiron. 13WMAZ will bring you all the best highlights Central Georgia football has to offer, including top plays, ribrockers, fans, and our top bands in the stands!
Northside Eagles face Warner Robins Demons in rivalry matchup
McConnell-Talbert Stadium is home to one of the biggest rivalries in the state, the Warner Robins Demons vs. the Northside Eagles, a rivalry that is there, no matter the contest.
---------
Here are your high school football scores for September 25.
Howard
Central
----------------
Warner Robins
Northside
----------------
Aquinas
FPD
----------------
Marion Co.
Macon Co.
----------------
Houston Co.
Statesboro
----------------
Westside
Appling Co.
----------------
Crisp Co.
ELCA
----------------
Newnan
Mary Persons
----------------
Worth Co.
Rutland
----------------
Deerfield-Windsor
Tattnall
----------------
Randolph-Clay
Southwest
----------------
Upson-Lee
McIntosh
----------------
Washington Co.
Swainsboro
----------------
Bleckley Co.
Vidalia
----------------
Oglethorpe Co.
East Laurens
----------------
Brookstone
Mt. de Sales
----------------
Pataula Charter
ACE Charter
----------------
Brunswick
Northeast
----------------
Hancock-Central
Greene Co.
----------------
Hawkinsville
Telfair Co.
----------------
Wilcox Co.
Johnson Co.
----------------
Taylor Co.
Schley Co.
----------------
Edmund Burke
Brentwood
----------------
John Milledge
Savannah Christian
----------------
Trinity-Dublin
Briarwood
----------------
Windsor
Westminster
----------------
Wilkinson Co.
Irwin Co.
----------------
Treutlen
Portal
----------------
Gatewood
Terrell Academy
----------------
Putnam Co.
Social Circle
----------------
Monticello
Morgan Co.
----------------
Tattnall Co.
Jeff Davis
----------------
Lamar Co.
Thomas Co. Central
----------------
Cherokee Bluff
GMC
----------------