Peach County dominates, Warner Robins falls and more in the first week of high school football action

Catch up on the scores and highlights right here!

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — The high school football season in Central Georgia is finally underway. The first week of the season is almost in the books with most teams starting their season on Friday night.

There were plenty of upsets, close calls and blowout wins to go around on, including a dominant performance from one of the top teams in Central Georgia.

Best Game

Peach County 50, Baldwin 20

This game started as a shootout with plenty of fireworks, including an 84-yard touchdown on the game's first play and a kickoff return for a touchdown halfway through the first quarter.

The teams traded scores back and forth before the Trojans found their groove on both sides of the ball. At halftime, Peach County led 37-13 and never looked back.

Each time it looked like Baldwin was back in the game, Peach County would make a play to disrupt the Braves' momentum.

The Trojans looked like a potential contender with a dominant performance in all three phases of the game with a safety, fumble recovery, interception and multiple big plays on offense.

THREE STARS

Keith Hatcher, ACE Head Coach: In his first game as head coach of the Gryphons, Hatcher coached them to a 70-53 win in an absolute shootout against Crawford County. ACE’s offense put a school-record 70 points in the win. The former Mount de Sales head coach is already looking like the right man for the job in building ACE into a winning program.

Dublin opens with a win: The Fighting Irish started their 100th season with a shutout win over Wilkinson County. It was also game number 1,000 for Dublin. For a team known for offense, head coach Roger Holmes had to love the effort on the defensive side of the ball after not allowing a single score.

Houston County gets Edwards to win in debut: It was a good night for new head coaches as Jeremy Edwards took home a win in his first game with Houston County. The Bears have a ton of talent, including one of the best quarterbacks in the country in sophomore Antwann Hill. This team could surprise a lot of people.

SCOREBOARD

Houston County 41, Sumter County 7

Dublin 21, Wilkinson County 0

Bleckley County 33, Dodge County 6

Portal 21, Hawkinsville 20

Schley County 28, Tattnall 21

John Milledge 42, Brentwood 7

Lamar County 48, Wilcox County 28

Whitefield Academy 35, Macon County 30

Jenkins County 40, Treutlen 0

Union Grove 17, Upson-Lee 6

Washington-Wilkes 28, East Laurens 7

Wheeler County 42, GMC 14

CFCA 41, Rock Springs 0

Covenant - 58, Nathanael Greene Academy - 0

Walnut Grove 30, Jasper County 0

Southland 21, Taylor County 20

Deerfield-Windsor 45, Westfield 28

Crisp County 17, Dooly County 6

Trinity-Dublin 41, Piedmont 40

Hancock Central 52, Glenn Hills 7

Veterans 23, Richmond Academy 20

Howard 45, Southwest 12

Fitzgerald 28, Irwin County 20

Charlton County 20, Jeff Davis 14 OT

ACE 70, Crawford County 53

Mount de Sales 26, Strong Rock 12

Lee County 26, Warner Robins 10

WHAT’S NEXT?

High school football fans don’t have to wait a week for more action. A pair of big matchups are set to take place on Saturday at Mercer University as Jones County will face off against Northside and Northeast matchups against Mary Persons. These games are part of the Macon Touchdown Club Kickoff Classic. This has become a must-see pair of games each year.