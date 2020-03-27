MACON, Ga. — The Tattnall Trojans are now looking for a new head football coach after Chance Jones and the school decided to part ways back on March 17th.

Jones spent 4 years at Tattnall as the head football coach and varsity boys track and field coach. He was 30-15 in 4 seasons leading the Trojans.

This is the academy’s second head coach to leave after Barney Hester led the program for 31 seasons, 340 wins, and and 11 state championships.

