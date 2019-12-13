ATLANTA — Ahmad Walker scored on a short touchdown run late in the second quarter to lift the Warner Robins Demons into a 7-7 halftime tie with the Buford Wolves.

Defense dominated the first half and the Demons were held scoreless until Walker powered his way into the endzone with a little over two minutes to play in the second quarter.

Warner Robins is playing in its third straight state championship game and the school is seeking its first state title since 2004.

Stay with 13WMAZ for updates as the game progresses.

RELATED: Dublin High School defeats Brooks to win GHSA 2A championship

RELATED: Local teams prepare for a wet day of championship football in Atlanta

RELATED: 'In it to win it': Warner Robins High School prepares for GHSA 5A State Championship

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.