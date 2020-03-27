SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — In a time where most high school athletes specialize in just one or two sports, Brentwood's Peyton Prince breaks the mold. The senior is a four sport athlete for the Golden Eagles.

"My school is very small so our pool of athletes is kind of limited. I just, I like to keep it diverse and I love all sports. I'd play football if I could," Prince said.

Prince suits up in basketball, softball, tennis and track for the blue and gold. She started nearly all of them at very, early ages.

"She has been on my basketball and track team since the 8th grade," said head coach Kena Selby. "She's been a great leader. I don't know what I'm going to do without her next year, because she's played such a huge role in the two sports that I coach, plus the other sports that's she's involved in."

Prince is certified royalty in every sport she plays. She was selected to the GISA All-Star Team in basketball, was All-Region and All-State in softball, is a 3-time GISA high jump state champion and 2x All-State tennis selection.

"She's a super sweet girl, but when she gets in her sporting events, she is straight game," Selby said. "She's aggressive, she hustles. She's gonna bump you around on the basketball court, but then after the game she'll be your best friend."

Prince does all this while maintaining a 4.0 GPA and dual-enrolling in college classes at Oconee Fall Line Technicall College and East Georgia State College. She just accepted early admission into the University of Georgia where she plans to study sports medicine.

"Once I got in and accepted, I kind of relaxed a little bit and really tried to focus on my sports then," Prince said. "Knowing that my academics were okay, but it was mainly just overwhelming and happy."

Prince epitomizes what it means to be well-rounded. She also received the Golden Eagle Award for outstanding community service.

