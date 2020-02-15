MACON, Ga. — GHSA State Basketball Tournament Scores for Friday, February 14

Boys:

Veterans 81

Fayette Co. 54

---------------

Warner Robins 67

Jonesboro 61

---------------

Washington Co. 61

Berrien 17

---------------

GMC 77

Towns Co. 57

---------------

FPD 62

Calvary Day 55

---------------

Houston Co. 53

Lakeside-Evans 49

---------------

W. Laurens 70

N. Clayton 67

---------------

McDonough 65

Howard 49

---------------

Northeast 60

Early Co. 58

---------------

Warren Co. 71

Taylor Co. 64

---------------

Girls:

Southwest 60

Fitzgerald 36

---------------

Houston Co. 60

Greenbrier 44

---------------

Grovetown 43

Northside 40

---------------

Jones Co. 37

Statesboro 34

---------------

Luella 72

Upson-Lee 18

---------------

Woodward 55

W. Laurens 41

---------------

Rutland 52

Liberty Co. 29

---------------

Tattnall Co. 51

Central 38

---------------

Washington Co. 54

Brooks Co. 35

---------------

E. Laurens 50

Thomasville 41

---------------

Early Co. 33

Northeast 29

---------------

Telfair Co. 78

Marion Co. 73

---------------

McDonough 66

Perry 40

---------------

RELATED: Love and basketball: Jones County head coaches share their love story

RELATED: Athlete of the Week: Stacie Jones

RELATED: Warner Robins Demons move into new gym

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.