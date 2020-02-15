MACON, Ga. — GHSA State Basketball Tournament Scores for Friday, February 14
Boys:
Veterans 81
Fayette Co. 54
---------------
Warner Robins 67
Jonesboro 61
---------------
Washington Co. 61
Berrien 17
---------------
GMC 77
Towns Co. 57
---------------
FPD 62
Calvary Day 55
---------------
Houston Co. 53
Lakeside-Evans 49
---------------
W. Laurens 70
N. Clayton 67
---------------
McDonough 65
Howard 49
---------------
Northeast 60
Early Co. 58
---------------
Warren Co. 71
Taylor Co. 64
---------------
Girls:
Southwest 60
Fitzgerald 36
---------------
Houston Co. 60
Greenbrier 44
---------------
Grovetown 43
Northside 40
---------------
Jones Co. 37
Statesboro 34
---------------
Luella 72
Upson-Lee 18
---------------
Woodward 55
W. Laurens 41
---------------
Rutland 52
Liberty Co. 29
---------------
Tattnall Co. 51
Central 38
---------------
Washington Co. 54
Brooks Co. 35
---------------
E. Laurens 50
Thomasville 41
---------------
Early Co. 33
Northeast 29
---------------
Telfair Co. 78
Marion Co. 73
---------------
McDonough 66
Perry 40
---------------
